Fakhar stars to keep Qalandars alive in PSL11

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars edged Quetta Gladiators by nine runs to register their fourth win of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 in a high-scoring encounter at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing 198 in this Pakistan Super League 2025 clash, Quetta Gladiators fell short at 188/7 despite strong contributions from their top order.

Openers Shamyl Hussain and captain Saud Shakeel provided a solid platform with a 49-run stand before Sikandar Raza dismissed Saud for 17. Shamyl continued his fine form, scoring 53 off 31 balls, including five fours and three sixes, before being run out.

Rilee Rossouw kept the chase alive with a blistering 62 off 29 deliveries, registering his 13th PSL fifty, but his dismissal by Ubaid Shah in the 15th over proved a turning point.

Haris Rauf delivered at the death, conceding just nine runs in the final over as Quetta required 19, sealing the victory for Lahore Qalandars. Abrar Ahmed remained unbeaten on 24, but the Gladiators ultimately fell short.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars posted 197/6 in their 20 overs, driven by a commanding century from Fakhar Zaman.

After an early setback with Mohammad Farooq dismissed cheaply, Fakhar and Abdullah Shafique rebuilt the innings with a 57-run partnership. Shafique scored 14 before falling to Abrar Ahmed.

Fakhar then dominated proceedings, bringing up his 26th PSL half-century and converting it into a brilliant 103 off 51 balls, featuring 11 fours and six sixes — his third PSL century.

He shared a crucial 96-run stand with Charith Asalanka, who contributed 31 off 24 balls. Late cameos from Daniel Sams (18 not out) helped Lahore Qalandars finish strongly.

For Quetta Gladiators, Khalil Ahmed picked up two wickets, while Abrar Ahmed, Brett Hampton and Usman Tariq claimed one each.