‘I would never drop Saim Ayub, Azam Khan’

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman urged the team management to give more chances to newcomers Saim Ayub and Azam Khan after the team’s 4-1 defeat to series New Zealand in the recently concluded five-match Twenty20 International series.

Saim Ayub scored 39 runs in four matches and at an average of 9.75. Azam Khan, on the other hand, amassed 22 runs at an average of 7.33 from three games.

Fakhar Zaman, in an interview, said the decision to include the two youngsters in the team has to be taken by the captain and the coach. He added that he would never drop them if he was in their place.

“This wasn’t in my hands because it’s the decision of the captain and head coach,” he was quoted saying on a cricket website’s report. ” But if I was the captain or if it was in my hands, I would never drop Saim Ayub or Azam Khan from any T20 team.

“They should be given more chances.”

It is pertinent to mention that Fakhar Zaman was made to bat down the order in the five-match series. He scored 126 runs at an average of 25.20 and a strike rate of 165.78.

New Zealand won the series opener by 46 runs and registered a 21-run win in the following second. They completed a series win on the back of a 45-run victory in the third game.

The Kiwis won the fourth game by seven wickets. Pakistan managed to avoid a 5-0 clean sweep by winning the fifth match by 42 runs.

