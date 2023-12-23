Azam Khan speaks up on becoming part of Pakistan team; fans’ expectations

Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan opened up on his approach after being picked in the team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Azam Khan, son of former cricketer Moin Khan, secured his position in the Pakistan squad for the bilateral series against New Zealand on the back of his impressive performances in the National T20 Cup 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M Azam Khan (@azam77khann)

He scored 307 runs for Karachi Whites from 13 matches at an average of 43.85 and a strike rate of 156.63. He also scored a half-century in the tournament as well.

Azam Khan talked about his strategy and batting style in the ARY News show ‘Bouncer’. In the show, the wicketkeeper batter said he wants to clear the boundary every time in the format as players want to be aggressive in the shortest version of the game.

Azam Khan added that he strives to be a team player as he firmly believes that it helps the players themselves and the team as well. Moreover, he said the fans also expect him to go all guns blazing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M Azam Khan (@azam77khann)

Azam Khan further said that he wanted to hit 100 sixes but now switched to a scenario-based approach. He said that his mentors and coaches have helped him in adapting to such an approach.

Related – Wahab Riaz opens up on picking Azam Khan over Mohammad Haris