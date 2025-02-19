Fakhar Zaman leaves field during PAK v NZ CT 2025 match

Pakistan’s star opener Fakhar Zaman suffered a knee injury during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand in Karachi.

The incident occurred in the first over when Zaman, fielding at mid-off, chased a drive from New Zealand’s Will Young and slid to prevent a boundary, hurting his knee in the dive.

Zaman was seen clutching his waist and foot, looking uncomfortable, before going off the field and was attended to by the team physio. He was replaced by Kamran Ghulam as a substitute fielder.

However, the PCB was quick to share an update on the star batter’s injury, stating that the injury is being monitored after suffering from a stretch on the field. Fakhar came back on the field but returned quickly.

It is important to mention here that Saim Ayub was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 after sustaining a right ankle fracture while fielding on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands in January.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the opening clash of ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 at National Bank Stadium.

The highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 kicked off today, with Pakistan hosting the tournament for the first time in almost three decades.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, Will O’Rourke