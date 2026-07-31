Fakhar Zaman issues fitness update ahead of World Cup 2027

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has delivered a positive update on his fitness, confirming that he has fully recovered from injury and resumed batting as he begins preparations for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

The experienced left-hander is currently attending the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) white-ball camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

Speaking to the media, Fakhar revealed that he is back to full fitness and is looking forward to returning to competitive action in the upcoming National Champions Cup.

“I have fully recovered and started batting again. I plan to return to competitive cricket in the upcoming National Champions Cup,” Fakhar said.

The opener praised the long-running camp, stating that it had allowed players to focus on technical and tactical areas that are often difficult to address during a packed international schedule.

“It is encouraging that the camp has been running for the past two to three months. The coaching staff have focused on issues that are difficult to identify while playing matches. The academy has given players the time and environment to improve those aspects of their game,” he said.

With more than a year remaining before the 2027 World Cup, Fakhar believes the current preparations can play a crucial role in helping Pakistan build a stronger squad for the global event.

He also highlighted the opportunity the camp has provided to emerging players hoping to break into the national setup.

“There are several players who were not previously on the management’s radar, but they have displayed their talent during the camp, which will certainly benefit them in the future,” he added.

The 36-year-old further disclosed that discussions had taken place with the team management regarding his batting position.

“We have discussed the batting order with the management, but some matters cannot be shared publicly. I always think about what the team needs, and that remains my priority,” Fakhar said.

“Every player has personal preferences, but not everything can be discussed in the media. The important thing is that we are all on the same page.”

Fakhar Zaman also expressed confidence about Pakistan’s prospects at the 2027 World Cup, particularly because several matches will be played in South Africa, a country where he has enjoyed success in the past.

“I have many good memories of playing in South Africa. The bouncy pitches suit my style of batting, and I am preparing with the 2027 World Cup firmly in mind,” he concluded.