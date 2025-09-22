Fakhar Zaman's controversial out: PCB lodges complaint against umpire Palliyaguruge

DUBAI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday formally lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against TV umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge over the controversial dismissal of Fakhar Zaman during Pakistan’s high-octane match against arch-rivals India in the Super Four round of the 2025 Asia Cup in Dubai.

Pakistan’s T20I captain, Salman Ali Agha, has also submitted a negative report against the TV umpire’s decision. He also raised concerns about the controversial dismissal during media talk, suggesting that it appeared the ball bounced before being collected.

He added, “The way Fakhar was batting, if he had continued through the powerplay, we could probably have scored around 190.”

Fakhar Zaman was given out after a controversial catch behind the stumps. The left-hander was looking good in the middle, as he raced to 15 off just nine deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

However, the controversial moment in the third over of the innings was when Hardik Pandya deceived Fakhar with a slower delivery, which caught the outside edge of his willow and was caught by Sanju Samson behind the stumps.

Fakhar was given out caught behind, despite doubts surrounding the legality of the catch taken by India wicket-keeper.

The third umpire had a long check to confirm whether the ball had hit the ground or not before being taken by Samson, and ultimately ruled Fakhar out.

This left Fakhar in disbelief and shock while leaving the pitch.

The decision was questioned by both Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, who were commentating on the game. Similarly, former cricketers and fans join the voice on X over the legitimacy of the catch.

An Indian journalist Rahul Rawat said that it seemed that Fakhar Zaman has been given out wrongly. He said “It seems as ball touches the ground before going to gloves of Indian wicket keeper”.