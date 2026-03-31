Fakhar Zaman suspended for two PSL 11 matches
- By Shahid Hashmi -
- Mar 31, 2026
Lahore, 31 March 2026: Lahore Qalandars’ batter Fakhar Zaman has been suspended for two Pakistan Super League 11 (PSL 11) matches after he was found guilty of a Level 3 offence for breaching Article 2.14 of the applicable Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings match on Sunday, 29 March at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed today.
The incident had occurred during the ending moments of the match when the on-field umpires penalised Lahore Qalandars for five runs and the ball was changed before the start of last over of Karachi Kings’ batting innings.
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On-field Umpires Shahid Saikat, Faisal Khan Aafreedi, TV Umpire Asif Yaqoob, and fourth Umpire Tariq Rasheed levelled the charge. Fakhar denied the offence and contested the charge at a full disciplinary hearing in accordance with the Code of Conduct.
Match Referee Roshan Mahanama conducted the disciplinary hearing and made the determination after reviewing all evidence and providing an opportunity of personal hearing to Fakhar. Lahore Qalandars Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Team Director Sameen Rana and Team Manager Farooq Anwar were also present during the hearing.
Lahore Qalandars are next scheduled to face Multan Sultans on Friday, 3 April at the Gaddafi Stadium and Islamabad United on Thursday, 9 April at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.
NOTES:
- Article 2.14 relates to, “Changing the condition of the ball in breach of clause 41.3 of the HBL PSL Playing Conditions”.
- It further states, “The following actions shall, therefore, not be permitted (this list of actions is not exhaustive but included for illustrative purposes): (a) deliberately throwing the ball into the ground for the purpose of roughening it up; (b) applying any artificial substance to the ball; and applying any non-artificial substance for any purpose other than to polish the ball; (c) lifting or otherwise interfering with any of the seams of the ball; and (d) scratching the surface of the ball with finger or thumb nails or any implement.
- Commission of a Level 3 offence for the first time carries a minimum penalty of one match ban and maximum penalty of two match ban.
- Any appeal under this Article must be lodged with the HBL PSL Technical Committee within 48 hours of receipt of the written decision of the Match Referee.