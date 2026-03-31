Fakhar Zaman suspended for two PSL 11 matches

Lahore, 31 March 2026: Lahore Qalandars’ batter Fakhar Zaman has been suspended for two Pakistan Super League 11 (PSL 11) matches after he was found guilty of a Level 3 offence for breaching Article 2.14 of the applicable Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings match on Sunday, 29 March at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed today.

The incident had occurred during the ending moments of the match when the on-field umpires penalised Lahore Qalandars for five runs and the ball was changed before the start of last over of Karachi Kings’ batting innings.

On-field Umpires Shahid Saikat, Faisal Khan Aafreedi, TV Umpire Asif Yaqoob, and fourth Umpire Tariq Rasheed levelled the charge. Fakhar denied the offence and contested the charge at a full disciplinary hearing in accordance with the Code of Conduct.

Match Referee Roshan Mahanama conducted the disciplinary hearing and made the determination after reviewing all evidence and providing an opportunity of personal hearing to Fakhar. Lahore Qalandars Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Team Director Sameen Rana and Team Manager Farooq Anwar were also present during the hearing.

Lahore Qalandars are next scheduled to face Multan Sultans on Friday, 3 April at the Gaddafi Stadium and Islamabad United on Thursday, 9 April at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

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