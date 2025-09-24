Petition filed in IHC for recovery of Sanam Javaid’s missing sister Falak

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javaid’s father on Wednesday filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking recovery of his ‘missing’ daughter Falak Javaid, ARY News reported.

Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaq filed the petition on behalf of Javaid Iqbal, requesting the IHC to issue directives for presenting Falak Javaid before the court.

The petition requested that the court order the authorities to provide details of any cases or investigations against Falak Javaid. Furthermore, the petitioners asked the court to hear the case immediately.

Earlier in June, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist, Sanam Javed, in a case related to sharing anti-state posts on social media and inciting violence against state institutions.

A single-judge bench of LHC headed by Justice Farooq Haider granted the bail against a surety bond of Rs500,000.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) earlier this month took Sanam Javed into custody on charges of disseminating material against the state’s interests.

The FIA Lahore had registered the case under the sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and the Pakistan Penal Code.

The move came after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi canceled the interim bail of 15 PTI individuals, in cases related to the November 26 protests.

The court decided after the accused failed to appear before the judge despite repeated notices. ATC Judge, Amjad Ali Shah conducted the court hearing.

According to the details, among those affected are Sanam Javaid, Mishal Yusufzai, Raja Basharat, Sami Ibrahim, Javed Kausar, Seemabia Tahir, Timur Masood and others.

Cases were registered against the accused at various police stations in Rawalpindi and Attock.

The prosecutor Zahir Shah opposed their exemption applications and argued that the accused had been wrongfully exploiting judicial leniency for four months, failing to appear before the court and deliberately obstructing the investigation process.

The court ruled that the defendants had not properly followed legal procedures, leading to the cancellation of their bail.