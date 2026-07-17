Falak Shabir once again proved that romance is very much alive in his marriage as he surprised his wife, actress Sarah Khan, with a gigantic bouquet of red roses on their sixth wedding anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the singer shared glimpses of the special celebration and expressed his love for Sarah with a heartfelt message. Reposting a photo of his wife standing beside the extravagant floral arrangement, he wrote, “Begum happy anniversary.”

In another Story, he sweetly added, “Still crushing on you.”

Sarah looked elegant in a pink floral dress as she posed with the massive bouquet Infront of white BMW, while another picture showed the couple recreating a romantic moment from their wedding celebrations.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tied the knot in July 2020 after a brief engagement. Since then, they have become one of Pakistan’s most-loved celebrity couples, often sharing glimpses of their family life and special moments with fans.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Alyana Falak, in October 2021. More recently, they announced the arrival of their second baby girl, Rania Falak, through a joint Instagram post. Sharing the joyous news, the couple expressed gratitude and happiness as they embraced a new chapter in their lives.

“Our hearts grew a little bigger as we welcomed our secondborn,” they wrote, introducing their newborn daughter to fans.

This is not the first time Falak has surprised Sarah with flowers. The singer is known for his affectionate gestures and has frequently gifted his wife lavish bouquets.