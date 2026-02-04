Fallout renews for Season 3

Fallout renewed for season 3.

According to Prime Video, the hit video game adaptation has officially been renewed for another season ahead of the season 2 finale.

The series created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, the series was first premiered in April 2024. It became the platform’s global hit, drawing more than 100 million viewers worldwide.

The story will continue from the last scene of season 2, where Lucy MacLean’s journey through the Mojave and New Vegas begins after the events of the first season.

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the renewal in 2025: “We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of Fallout,” Amazon MGM Studios Global Head of Television Vernon Sanders said in a statement.

Sanders added, “Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video”.

“Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of Fallout, well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season Two.”

A release date has not yet been announced. However, executive producer Jonathan Nolan told IGN that production could begin soon: “With regards to production, we’re hoping to be shooting again next summer. We’ll see if that all comes together, best laid plans and all”.