Fallout season 2 launches to critical acclaim and eager viewers

The American TV series Fallout returned with season 2.

On Tuesday, the New season kicked off on Prime Video. The official synopsis for Fallout Season 2 reads. The new season of Fallout will pick up in the aftermath of Season 1’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.

The TV series included the list of cast: Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten and Kyle MacLachlan, and Rotten Tomatoes Critics are loving it so far.

“Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them”.

All of the main characters are back for Season 2, including Lucy MacLean (Purnell), The Ghoul (Goggins), Maximus (Moten) and Hank MacLean (MacLachlan). New to the cast this season are Justin Theroux as the villainous Robert House and Macaulay Culkin and Kumail Nanjiani in guest roles.

As of the publication of this article, Fallout Season 2 has a 100% “fresh” critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 25 reviews. That score, of course, is bound to change as more reviews are posted, but at this rate, it appears that the series will be just as critically acclaimed as Fallout Season 1.

The RT Critics Consensus, audience summary and Popcornmeter score are still pending.