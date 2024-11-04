Famila: DRAP recalls batch of popular birth control drug

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) banned the sale and use of the defective batch of Famila injection, a birth control medication, after it was found to be substandard, ARY News reported.

The injection, manufactured by a private pharmaceutical in Karachi, was being sold in Karachi.

The decision came after the Central Drug Testing Laboratory declared a batch No. 83 of Famila injection as substandard. The DRAP issued a product recall alert, warning that using the non-standard injection can be harmful to health and potentially cause blood infections.

The manufacturer has been directed by the DRAP to immediately recall the defective batch of product from the market. The regulatory body also directed all pharmacists and chemists working at distributions and pharmacies to immediately check their stocks and stop supplying the defective batch of products.

Read More: DRAP issues recall alert for suspected, fake anti-rabies vaccines

“The remaining stock should be quarantined and returned to the supplier/ company. The regulatory field force of all federating units (DRAP and Provincial Health Departments) also increased surveillance in the market to ensure the effective recall of defective products,” the DRAP added.

The distributors and pharmacies are advised to be vigilant and report any suspected batch of the product in the supply chain to the DRAP using the online form, or by Email at [email protected].

The DRAP also asked the consumers to stop using the product bearing the affected batch number. “They (consumers) shall contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problem that may be related to using this product,” the regulatory product added.

Earlier, the DRAP issued a product recall alert regarding the availability of suspected and fake anti-rabies vaccines in the market.

According to DRAP, the suspected vaccine, “Shore-Rab,” is manufactured by an Indian company but is not registered with DRAP. The specific batch in question is marked as “RO10821.”

The DRAP warned that the use of this unregistered anti-rabies vaccine poses a severe health risk, particularly to individuals bitten by dogs.

The alert was sent to the DRAP field force, provincial drug authorities, health professionals, and pharmacies.