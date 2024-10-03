DRAP issues recall alert for suspected, fake anti-rabies vaccines

KARACHI: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued a product recall alert regarding the availability of suspected and fake anti-rabies vaccines in the market.

According to DRAP, the suspected vaccine, “Shore-Rab,” is manufactured by an Indian company but is not registered with DRAP. The specific batch in question is marked as “RO10821.”

DRAP warns that the use of this unregistered anti-rabies vaccine poses a severe health risk, particularly to individuals bitten by dogs.

The alert was sent to the DRAP field force, provincial drug authorities, health professionals, and pharmacies.

The quality and safety of the fake vaccine remain unclear, and it could potentially lead to an increase in rabies infections.

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has called for a thorough investigation into the supply chain of this counterfeit vaccine and urged pharmacies and distributors to immediately check their stocks.

DRAP’s field force is instructed to conduct surveillance in the medicine market to identify the suppliers of the fake vaccine and seize the affected batch. Medical professionals are advised not to administer the suspected “Shore-Rab” vaccine to patients suffering from dog bites.

Pharmacies and distributors have been urged to report any stock of the counterfeit vaccine immediately to DRAP.