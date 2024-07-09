DRAP, FIA seize unregistered, expired medicines in Karachi

KARACHI: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a joint action recovered unregistered and expired medicines of foreign companies in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to FIA spokesperson, unregistered and expired medicines were recovered during a raid in Malir. Accused Anup Kumar was settling the unregistered, expired medicines, shampoo, and cosmetics items online.

The seized items are worth Rs15 million. The initial investigation revealed that Anup Kumar was working as supervisor and the owner of the online store is Deepak Kumar, who is residing in Dubai.

A case has been registered against Anup and Deepak Kumar, while the hunt for other accused was underway.

Earlier in May, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad conducted a crackdown against elements and arrested two individuals involved in the sale of fake and unregistered medicines.

According to FIA spokesperson, a suspect, Mazhar Qeebbal, allegedly involved in the sale of fake and unregistered medicines from a medical store situated in the Diplomatic Enclave Islamabad has been arrested.

The spokesperson stated that this arrest follows the recent detention of two suspects from the same medical store last week.

During that raid, counterfeit and unregistered drugs were seized by FIA officials.