Fazlur Rehman slams US, West over Gaza crisis

TAUNSA SHARIF: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman strongly criticised the United States (US) and Western countries for diverting global attention from the Gaza crisis, accusing them of playing a “diplomatic game”.

Fazlur Rehman made these remarks while addressing the Istehkam Pakistan conference in Taunsa Sharif. He said that the US has entangled the world in an economic race, causing people to forget about Gaza.

The JUI-F chief condemned the international community for ignoring the plight of Palestinians, with over 60,000 killed in Gaza. He said that Gaza, Afghanistan, Syria, and Lebanon are burning, and children, youth, women, and elderly in Gaza are waiting for death.

Fazlur Rehman accused the US and Western countries of being “murderers” rather than protectors of human rights. He held Benjamin Netanyahu and Western countries responsible for the genocide of Palestinians.

Read More: Gaza video shows Israeli bombing throw people into the sky

Fazlur Rehman urged for a national convention in Islamabad to make a collective decision. He urged the need to move forward with determination, stating that retreating is worse than death.

The JUI-F chief also mentioned the JUI-F’s efforts to strengthen the Federal Shariat Court and their proposal for a constitutional court. He also highlighted their efforts to abolish interest-based systems by January 2028, as part of the 26th constitutional amendment.