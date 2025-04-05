Gaza video shows Israeli bombing throw people into the sky

GAZA: A video circulating on social media appears to show the devastating effects of an Israeli bombing in Gaza, with reports indicating that people were thrown into the air due to the intensity of the blasts.

The force of the blasts threw people high into the sky above destroyed buildings amid intense Israeli bombing in Gaza.

The footage, shared by local journalists, shows bodies of humans hurled high above buildings amidst plumes of smoke and dust from multiple Israeli strikes.

“US rockets used by Israeli occupation to send both SOULS and BODIES of children to heaven!” one Gaza-based journalist wrote in a post accompanying the video.

Meanwhile, at least 100 Palestinian children have been killed or injured each day in Gaza since Israel resumed its attacks on March 18, breaking the ceasefire, the head of UNRWA said.

The head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, described the situation as “harrowing” and emphasized that nothing justifies the killing of children.

“Since the strikes resumed, at least 100 children are reported killed or injured every day in Gaza,” Lazzarini stated on social media, citing UNICEF figures.

He lamented that young lives are being “cut short in a war not of children’s making” and called for renewed efforts to protect Gaza’s youngest civilians.

Lazzarini further noted that since the war began 1.5 years ago, 15,000 children have reportedly been killed.

He said that the temporary ceasefire earlier this year gave Gaza’s children a chance to survive and experience some semblance of childhood, however, the resumption of war has once again robbed them of that opportunity, with Gaza now described as a “no land” for children.

“This is a stain on our common humanity,” Lazzarini added. “Nothing justifies the killing of children, wherever they are. Resume the ceasefire now.”