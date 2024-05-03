FIA, DRAP arrests two individuals for selling fake medicines in Islamabad

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad conducted a crackdown against elements and arrested two individuals involved in the sale of fake and unregistered medicines, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to FIA spokesperson, a suspect, Mazhar Qeebbal, allegedly involved in the sale of fake and unregistered medicines from a medical store situated in the Diplomatic Enclave Islamabad has been arrested.

The spokesperson stated that this arrest follows the recent detention of two suspects from the same medical store last week.

During that raid, counterfeit and unregistered drugs were seized by FIA officials.

The FIA spokesperson disclosed that officials from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) were also part of the operation.

It was revealed that these illicit drugs were being sold at exorbitant prices in the black market, posing a significant threat to public health and safety.

The FIA spokesperson emphasized that stringent measures are being taken against individuals involved in the production and distribution of fake and unregistered medicines.

The spokesperson revealed that a specialized raid team was assembled to capture the accused.