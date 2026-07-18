QUETTA: Families of policemen martyred in the recent terrorist attack in Ziarat ended their sit-in in Quetta after reaching an agreement with the Balochistan government on a series of demands, including a judicial inquiry into the incident and enhanced support for the victims’ families, officials said on Saturday.

The agreement was reached following negotiations between a government committee led by Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar and representatives of the protest committee.

The committee also included provincial ministers Mir Ziaullah Langau, Saleem Khan Khosa, Mir Asim Kurd Gello, Senator Manzoor Kakar, Bilal Kakar and Quetta Commissioner Shahzaib Kakar.

Under the agreement, the provincial government will establish a judicial commission to investigate the Ziarat attack.

A joint meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti will also be convened with opposition parties and the families of the martyrs to discuss the province’s law and order situation.

The government further agreed to strengthen the police force in urban areas by increasing manpower, operational capacity and professional training.

The slain policemen will officially be recognised as martyrs under the provincial policy, with their families receiving compensation, financial support and educational assistance for their children in accordance with existing government regulations.

A committee headed by the provincial revenue minister will also be formed to address public concerns related to revenue matters. The committee will include government officials and local community representatives.

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Following the agreement, the provincial administration made arrangements to transport the bodies of the slain policemen to their native district of Ziarat with full security and logistical support.

Chief Minister’s Adviser on Media and Political Affairs Shahid Rind said the government had immediately begun implementing the agreed measures and described the negotiations as constructive.

As part of the implementation, the provincial government has decided to rename several police stations, schools and healthcare facilities in Ziarat after the martyred policemen. The relevant departments have been directed to complete the process after obtaining the required approvals.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the government remained committed to fulfilling all commitments made to the families of the martyrs, describing the slain policemen as national heroes who sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism and for the protection of citizens.