Family confirms suicide of TikTok creator Tucker Genal

TikTok creator Tucker Genal passed away at the age of 31.

According to his family and authorities in California and the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s website stated that Genal died by suicide after hanging himself at his residence on Thursday. On the other hand, Family members confirmed his death in statements shared on social media earlier this week.

Genal had more than 2.5 million followers on TikTok, where he gained popularity by taking part in challenge-based videos alongside his brothers. His content helped him build a large following on the platform, where he was known for collaborative posts and frequent appearances with family members.

His brothers, Carson and Connor Genal, confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Monday. In a message shared publicly, Carson wrote, “I don’t even know where to begin. You were my best friend and an even better big brother, my entire life, I’ve spent looking up to you and trying to follow in your footsteps because you were always my hero”.

He added, “I know one thing is for certain, and that is that I will continue to spend the rest of my life looking up to you until we meet again. You were the kindest person I’ve ever met and the greatest brother that anyone could have ever asked for”.

The statement also said the family would “respectfully ask for privacy as we mourn and begin to navigate life without him”.

Friends and fans have shared tributes across social media following the announcement. In a post on Instagram, Genal’s friend Sean Schutt wrote, “Tucker… idk where to start… you were my best friend in the whole world,” adding that Genal had helped him during a difficult period in his life.

Genal graduated from Furman University in 2018 with a degree in business administration, according to his LinkedIn profile, and played as a wide receiver on the university’s football team.