KARACHI: A gang of eight members plundered crores of rupees cash and valuables in a heist of around Rs 80 million in Kirpalani Villas of Gadap City.

“Eight accused entered in the house identifying themselves as police officials,” the house owner said. “Show your identity card, we have to see you are not an Afghan national,” they said.

After entering in the premises, they show their arms and started plunder, complainant said. “They put a gun on a one-month infant and ordered us to bring everything you have,” houseowner said. “They collected all things from six rooms of the premises,” he told the police.

The valuables included 175 tola of gold, 300 tola silver, laptops, watches and children’s things.

They arrived on four motorbikes at around 2:30 AM in midnight. They overcome the watchman. tie him with rope and entered in the house, family members said.

“The robbers taken hostage the family and looted valuables while staying around three hours in the premises”.

They didn’t snatch cellphones from any member of the house and wiped fingerprints with a piece of cloth from any part of the premises they touched, family said.

While leaving the premises they asked the watchman if any other family also living in the premises. Seeing a closed door, they tried to open it, while on failing they broken half of the door.

Watchman told them that no other family residing in the premises.

A police contingent reached to the spot and the crime scene unit has initiated investigation of the incident.