Family lands in jail after attempting fraud inspired by the movie ‘Drishyam’

BENGALURU: People tend to get inspired by movies and sometimes try to change their lives or actions in accordance with it. But a family from the Indian state of Bengaluru landed in hot waters after taking the wrong inspiration.

Inspired by the Bollywood movie ‘Drishyam’, a family of five got committed a crime and got away with it in their first attempt and celebrated. But lady luck wasn’t by their side the second time, and they were caught. 55-year-old Raviprakash, the head of the family, led the plot.

His 30-year-old son Mithun Kumar, daughter-in-law Sangeetha, daughter Asha and son-in-law Nallu Charan joined hands in executing the master plan. Mithun Kumar’s driver Deepak and friend Asma played along.

A couple of months ago, this group accumulated all the gold in the house and mortgaged it with a pawnbroker in Yeshwantpur. After that, they filed a complaint with the police saying they have been robbed of the gold. Unaware of this plan, the police searched everywhere and cracked the case. So the family got back the gold and the money that they got from the pawnbroker through a friend.

After the success, they went in for the second time. This time, they got together 1,250 grams of gold.

The family then narrated the minute by minute story to the police. On interrogation, Deepak gave away locations of pawnbrokers where he had mortgaged the jewellery. Police were able to recover around 500 grams of gold. But they started smelling something fishy after they saw the jewellery.

After the family identified the jewellery as their own, the police grew suspicious as they felt some jewellery designs were typical to a Muslim household. Further, into the investigation, the dubious plan was revealed and the family was arrested.

