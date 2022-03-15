Rahim Yar Khan: Seven of a family killed as car plunges into canal

Rahim Yar Khan: Seven members of the same family were killed on Monday night when a car they were travelling in fell into a canal in Khanpur tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan district, ARY News reported.

According to details, as many as nine members of the same family were travelling from Khanpur to Rahim Yar Khan when their vehicle plunged into the Abbasia canal near Kot Samaba 86-pul.

On receiving information, teams of Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and fished out the bodies of seven family members while two persons were still missing.

The deceased included Nasreen Bibi (50), Rabia Bibi (30), Faizan (20), Mubashir (7) Atif (9), Rafique and Mushtaq.

Rescuers on Tuesday morning have again started search operation to find out two missing members of the family Irfan and Arslan.

Also Read: Eight dead, eleven injured as van falls into ditch in Nowshera

In a similar incident reported last year, four members of a family had died when the car they were travelling in plunged into a water channel in Sargodha.

Rescue officials relayed that the incident had occurred on Lahore road near Laksian, as a result of which a couple and their two children were killed while three other people got injured.

Comments