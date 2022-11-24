Family of Bollywood star refutes death rumours

The family of the famed Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale has quashed his death rumours.

Vikram Gokhale’s fellow celebrities Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, Jaaved Jaafery and others took to social media to pay their tributes after fake news of the 77-year-old actor made rounds.

The 77-year-old’s daughter, speaking with an Indian news agency, refuted the rumours by saying that her father is being treated at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital and is in critical condition.

Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital, in their statement, said they are putting all efforts into Vikram Gokhale’s recovery.

“A meeting between family of renowned actor Mr. Vikram Gokhale and treating doctors took place at 10.00 am and this is the official press statement from the hospital,” he stated. “Noted Actor Mr. Vikram Gokhale is on ventilatory support. He is very much alive and is being treated in critical care unit. All efforts are being made for his recovery.

“News about he is being deeply comatose and unresponsive is completely false. We will update his health status as an when required (sic).”

He is known for his work in “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam“, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa“, “De Dana Dan“, “Mission Mangal“, “Hichki“, “Aiyaari“, “Bang Bang” and “Agneepath” among others.

His latest project was “Nikamma” which was released in June this year.

