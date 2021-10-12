Family stunned after garden statues turned out to be ancient Egyptian artifacts

A UK family was stunned after finding out their garden statues are actually ancient Egyptian artifacts worth millions.

The family believed the two models of sphinxes sitting in their garden were replicas and not the real thing. But they were surprised to know the statues are real Ancient Egyptian artifacts worth more than Rs 2.47 crore.

As the family was planning to shift, it decided to value the sphinxes out of curiosity. At that point, they had no clue the statues were actual artifacts.

An inspection by experts revealed the two statues, which were covered in moss, dated as far as 5,000-years back. But they were just treated as garden ornaments by the family.

Though the statues were in bad condition and had to be repaired and secured to the ground with cement by a builder, they received a lot of international attention.

When they were finally put up for auction at Mander Auctioneers in Sudbury, the family were taken aback by the rising bids.

“We were contacted by a local family who were moving house and needed to dispose of stuff from their old garden, which did not fit their new home,” auctioneer James Mander was quoted as saying by Metro.co.uk.

He added that the bidding quickly went up to £100,000 before slowing down. The statues were finally sold for £195,000 (Rs 2 crore).

