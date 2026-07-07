Famous Pakistani comedian Allah Rakha Pepsi passes away

Prominent Pakistani stage actor, stand-up comedian, and mimicry artist Allah Rakha Pepsi has passed away at the age of 50. The widely recognized entertainer suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on July 6, 2026, while working on set in Lahore.

The tragedy occurred unexpectedly during a live recording session for the popular digital program Public Demand Show. Entertainment figures, co-stars, and fans across the country have expressed deep grief over the sudden loss of an artist celebrated for his energetic timing and distinct brand of comedy.

The Incident: Tragedy Triggers During Studio Recording

According to eyewitnesses and production crew members present on set, Allah Rakha Pepsi was actively participating in the filming sequence of the Public Demand Show when he suddenly collapsed.

Immediate Response: Production crew members paused recording immediately and rushed the actor to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Medical Evaluation: Upon arrival, medical personnel administered emergency life-support measures; however, doctors confirmed he had already succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest (heart attack).

Official Pronouncement: Doctors formally pronounced him dead shortly after arrival, citing sudden heart failure as the definitive cause of death. He was 50 years old.

Artistic Legacy: An Overview of His Comedy Career

Allah Rakha Pepsi was widely respected throughout Pakistan’s theater and digital broadcast networks. Known for his versatility, he specialized in stand-up comedy, high-energy physical humor, and celebrity mimicry.

Funeral arrangements and public memorial details are expected to be announced by his family in Lahore.