Fan calls Karan Johar ‘uncle’ in London, his reactions will leave you go ROFL

A well-known Bollywood film producer both in India and abroad, Karan Johar, was recently spotted on a holiday with his kids in London.

With movies like ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,’ ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ filmmaker-producer Karan Johar is a well-known face both in India and abroad.

Besides his films with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Karan is also famous for being a judge on reality TV shows.

Over the weekend, Karan Johar stepped out for a coffee run, but his experience wasn’t as pleasant as he had expected as an Indian fan in London quickly recognized him and requested pictures and selfies.

Karan gracefully obliged for a few pictures and selfies with his fans.

However, he left feeling upset after one of the fans called him ‘uncle.’ Surprised, Karan even asked, “Did you just call me uncle?”

Unprepared for the ‘uncle’ title, Karan gave a disappointed look to his fan.

The hilarious moment was captured on video and shared on Instagram, where it quickly went viral. The user who posted the video captioned it, “Thanks for the collab uncle.”

As expected, social media users had a field day with hilarious reactions in the comments section.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @zanethad

“That’s so funny! Ur laugh after u said uncle was so funny 😂,” commented a user.

Another user shared, “When a 46 year old Uncle calls a 53 year old man an Uncle?”

“Keep ur phone away from ur nose…..those hair are coming out of my screen….😖😖” shared another user.