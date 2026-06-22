Tragedy unfolded on Saturday night after a 51-year-old man fell to his death during a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night.

New York City Police said in a statement, officers responding to a 911 emergency call around 9.51pm found the man unconscious and unresponsive with injuries indicating a fall from an “elevated position”.

As reported, he was taken from the iconic arena in midtown Manhattan to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Connecticut-based rock band Goose was performing the second of a two-night concert booking.

The group posted a statement on Facebook, saying it was “deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred”.

Madison Square Garden, often simply known as the Garden, was back on one of its main tracks as a music venue after being the center of the city’s attention when it hosted the New York Knicks on their way to their first national basketball championship in more than 50 years, as they had bested the San Antonio Spurs.

The arena is also home to political rallies at times but is mostly known for concerts and basketball fixtures.

Saturday night’s incident occurred inside the venue and it was not clear on Sunday morning from what height the man plunged.

Importantly, the police officials have not released his name yet.