Watch: Fan grabbed Akshay Kumar by head, video goes viral

Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar is one of the most beloved actors of the neighboring country with a huge fan base, across the globe which does get a little out of place at times.

Stardom does come with a price but surely not as much exhibited in this hilarious video doing rounds on the internet. A short video that went viral across social media sees the actor making his way out among a huge crowd when an over-enthusiastic fan jumped in.

Kumar can be seen in a pleasant mood in the viral video with a smile on his face while he shook hands with the fans, however, was taken aback when a crazy fan tried to grab him by the head to click a photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @abhishekpandit1544

This move left the celeb upset as he can be seen voicing some words to the man while removing his hand.

The old clip got attention and went viral in recent times, has received mixed reactions from social media users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is one of the occupied actors at the moment, with a series of movies scheduled to come out this year, including ‘Bachchhan Pandey’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Mission Cinderella’ and ‘Oh My God 2’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar’s last three releases in 2021, ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, and ‘Atrangi Re’, all opened to critical and commercial acclaim, while he has made the announcement of ‘Selfiee’ with Emraan Hashmi as well, slated for 2023 premiere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Comments