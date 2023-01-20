Friday, January 20, 2023
Fan pays $2.6mn to watch Messi vs Ronaldo clash

A football fan in Saudi Arabia paid $2.6 million for a VIP ticket to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi go head-to-head in an exhibition match.

The exhibition match was played at King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday featuring Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain and a team consisting of players from Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

A special “Beyond Imagination” ticket for the match was auctioned off by the Saudi government’s entertainment arm promising the winner the opportunity to meet Ronaldo and Messi, as well as access to the team dressing rooms and trophy award.

Bidding for the “Beyond Imagination” ticket reportedly began at 1 million Saudi riyals ($266,000) before closing at 10 million riyals ($2.6 million).

Hundreds of millions of euros worth of footballers were on view for the exhibition game in the Saudi capital, which comes just weeks after neighbouring Qatar spent lavishly on the first World Cup on Arab soil, won by Messi’s Argentina.

