Aamir Khan’s Fanaa was a copy of ‘Eye of the Needle’?

The 2006 Bollywood film Fanaa, directed by Kunal Kohli and starring Aamir Khan and Kajol, has often been compared to the 1981 Hollywood film Eye of the Needle, directed by Richard Marquand and starring Donald Sutherland. While Fanaa is celebrated for its emotional depth, romantic allure, and Aamir Khan’s compelling performance as Rehan Qadri, critics and audiences have noted striking similarities between its second half and the narrative of Eye of the Needle.

This article explores the extent to which Fanaa appears to draw inspiration from Eye of the Needle, examining key plot elements, themes, and differences, while addressing the question of whether these similarities constitute plagiarism.

Overview of the Films

Fanaa (2006)

Fanaa is a Hindi-language romantic thriller set in India, blending romance, drama, and political intrigue. The story follows Zooni Ali Beg (Kajol), a blind Kashmiri woman who travels to Delhi and falls in love with Rehan Qadri (Aamir Khan), a charming tour guide. Their romance takes a dark turn when Rehan is revealed to be a Kashmiri insurgent involved in terrorist activities. After a bomb blast, Zooni believes Rehan is dead, only to reunite with him years later under dramatic circumstances. The second half of the film shifts to a tense thriller, with Zooni facing a moral dilemma as she learns Rehan’s true identity.

Eye of the Needle (1981)

Eye of the Needle, based on Ken Follett’s 1978 novel, is a World War II thriller set in Britain. It centers on Henry Faber (Donald Sutherland), a German spy known as “The Needle,” who becomes stranded on a remote island after a storm. He is taken in by a couple, Lucy (Kate Nelligan) and her disabled husband, David, along with their young son. As Faber and Lucy develop a romantic connection, she discovers his true identity as a spy. In a climactic confrontation, Lucy is forced to make a harrowing decision to protect her family and country.

Key Similarities in Plot

The comparisons between Fanaa and Eye of the Needle primarily focus on the second half of Fanaa, where the narrative shifts from romance to a suspenseful thriller. Below are the key plot parallels that have led to accusations of Fanaa being inspired by or copying Eye of the Needle:

The Hidden Identity of the Protagonist

In Eye of the Needle, Henry Faber is a German spy posing as an ordinary man, concealing his dangerous mission to transmit critical military intelligence. Similarly, in Fanaa, Rehan Qadri is a Kashmiri insurgent masquerading as a charismatic tour guide, hiding his involvement in terrorist activities. Both characters deceive those around them, including the women they grow close to, creating a foundation of betrayal that drives the narrative. Romantic Involvement with the Female Lead

Both films feature a romantic relationship between the male protagonist and the female lead, complicated by the man’s secret identity. In Eye of the Needle, Faber forms an emotional and physical bond with Lucy, despite her marriage to David. In Fanaa, Rehan and Zooni fall deeply in love, with Rehan helping Zooni regain her eyesight and promising her a future together. In both cases, the romance is tainted by the eventual revelation of the man’s true motives. The Isolated Setting

The second half of both films takes place in isolated, inaccessible locations, heightening the tension. In Eye of the Needle, Faber is stranded on a remote British island cut off by a storm, with Lucy’s family being the only residents. In Fanaa, Rehan, presumed dead, reappears in a snowbound Kashmiri village where Zooni lives with her father and son. The isolation in both settings traps the characters, forcing a confrontation with no easy escape. The Family Dynamic

In Eye of the Needle, Lucy lives with her disabled husband and their young son, forming a small family unit that Faber infiltrates. In Fanaa, Zooni resides with her alcoholic father (Rishi Kapoor) and her young son, who is revealed to be Rehan’s child. In both films, the protagonist’s arrival disrupts the family, and the female lead’s loyalty is tested between her personal ties and a greater moral or national duty. The Climactic Confrontation

The most striking similarity lies in the climax, where the female lead discovers the truth and must act against her lover. In Eye of the Needle, Lucy learns Faber is a spy and shoots him to prevent him from escaping with critical intelligence, despite their romantic connection. In Fanaa, Zooni discovers Rehan’s terrorist identity and, in a parallel moment, shoots him to stop his mission, prioritizing her country’s safety over her love for him. Both scenes underscore the theme of a woman’s painful choice between love and duty, encapsulated in Eye of the Needle’s tagline: “It is easy to love an enemy but difficult to kill a lover”.

Differences and Indianization in Fanaa

While the similarities are notable, Fanaa adapts the core premise to fit Bollywood conventions and the Indian socio-political context. These differences distinguish it as a creative reinterpretation rather than a direct copy:

Cultural and Emotional Elements

Fanaa incorporates Bollywood staples such as poetic dialogues, Urdu shayari, and emotional family dynamics, which are absent in Eye of the Needle. For instance, the first half of Fanaa is a vibrant romance filled with songs like “Mere Haath Mein” and “Dekho Na,” emphasizing the love story between Zooni and Rehan. The inclusion of Zooni’s blindness and her journey to regain her sight adds a layer of emotional depth unique to the Indian film. Context and Setting

Eye of the Needle is grounded in the historical context of World War II, with Faber’s mission tied to Nazi Germany’s war efforts. Fanaa, conversely, is set against the backdrop of the Kashmir conflict, with Rehan’s actions linked to a fictional insurgent group. This shift roots the story in a contemporary Indian political narrative, making it relevant to its audience. Character Motivations

While Faber in Eye of the Needle is a cold, calculating spy with little moral conflict, Rehan in Fanaa is portrayed as a complex character torn between his love for Zooni and his commitment to his cause. Aamir Khan’s performance highlights Rehan’s internal struggle, adding nuance that makes the character more sympathetic, as noted by IMDb reviewers who praised the film’s portrayal of a terrorist as “a simple and kind man fighting for his land’s freedom”. Narrative Structure

Fanaa dedicates its first half to a romantic drama, with the thriller elements emerging post-interval, a common Bollywood structure. Eye of the Needle, however, maintains a consistent thriller tone throughout. The extended focus on romance and the inclusion of musical sequences in Fanaa cater to Bollywood’s genre-blending style, setting it apart from the more linear Eye of the Needle.

Plagiarism or Inspiration?

The question of whether Fanaa plagiarizes Eye of the Needle hinges on the extent and acknowledgment of the similarities. Bollywood has a history of drawing inspiration from Hollywood, often without formal credit, as seen in films like Ghajini (inspired by Memento) and Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (inspired by It Happened One Night). Critics, such as those on Bobby Talks Cinema, have pointed out that Fanaa’s second half mirrors Eye of the Needle closely, particularly in the spy’s accident, shelter by a family, romantic affair, and the climactic killing by the female lead. An IMDb user review explicitly states, “The second half of this movie seems to be largely inspired by ‘Eye of the Needle’… Replace the island by Kashmir made inaccessible in winter. Replace the German spy by lost husband terrorist. Crippled husband by alcoholic father. Presto, you get ‘Fanaa’”.

However, Fanaa does not replicate Eye of the Needle scene-for-scene. The Indianization of the story, with its focus on Kashmiri insurgency, cultural elements like poetry, and Bollywood’s emotional intensity, suggests a reworking of the core idea rather than outright plagiarism. Unlike Laal Singh Chaddha, where remake rights for Forrest Gump were officially purchased, there is no evidence that Fanaa’s makers acknowledged Eye of the Needle as a source. This lack of attribution fuels accusations of copying, a recurring critique of Aamir Khan’s films, as seen in Reddit discussions where users note that “Aamir’s films are so much taken from Hollywood”.