19.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, February 17, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Fanciful claims cannot change Pak-Afghan border’s legality: FO

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that any self-serving and fanciful claims regarding the legality of the Pak-Afghan border cannot change the facts of geography, history and international law.

In response to media queries regarding remarks of Afghanistan’s interim deputy foreign minister of, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan remained committed to facilitating fully regulated movement of people and goods across the border based on norms of interstate relations. “We will continue to take steps to this end,” she added.

The spokesperson said Afghanistan would be well advised to address Pakistan’s genuine security concerns than try to divert public attention by such unfortunate public pronouncements.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.