Fans allowed free entry for National Champions Cup 2026

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced free entry for fans for the upcoming National Champions Cup, scheduled to be played from 11 to 18 August at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The announcement was confirmed in the tournament’s official social media flyer, shared across the board’s social media handles.

All seven fixtures are day-night, with the match expected to begin at 3 pm local time.

The new 50-over List-A tournament, comprising four teams — Pakistan Greens, Pakistan Whites, Pakistan Blues, and Pakistan Gold— will also mark the start of the 2026-27 Pakistan domestic season.

The tournament will be played on a single-league round-robin basis, with the top two teams advancing to the final.

The national selection committee has confirmed the playing XIs for the participating teams, along with a 13-player reserve pool for the event.

Each team can include the reserve players after announcing the playing XIs in case of an injury or concussion. The reserve players will accompany teams at training and on match days.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead Pakistan Gold, while Shadab Khan will captain Pakistan Greens. Meanwhile, Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan will lead Pakistan Whites and Pakistan Blues, respectively.

The PCB has named a 44-player pool, along with a list of reserves, as part of its preparations for the 2027 ICC Men’s World Cup.