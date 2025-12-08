Fans infuriated as Gaurav Khanna becomes a crowned winner of Big boss S19

Indian actor Gaurav Khanna has won the Bigg Boss 19 trophy, beating out competitor Farrhana Bhatt, and ended as the runner-up in a grand finale hosted by Salman Khan.

On Sunday, the announcement on social media was a public announcement, where a large segment of viewers shared their disappointment. They claimed that Farrahana Bhatt deserved the place. Many netizens are now referring to the entire season as the “Farrhana Bhatt show”.

Farrhana, who came from Srinagar, became one of the season’s most influential contestants. She started the show with only about 40,000 Instagram followers but saw her popularity soar, reaching over 2M before the finale.

Fans appreciated her emotional journey, resilience, and fierce personality, often asserting that she gave the show “everything grace, strength and honesty.”

Initially, she was nominated for elimination by her fellow competitors on the first day, but was moved to a secret room. She later re-entered the house. Her ability to consistently voice her opinions and stand her ground made her the season’s most talked-about contestant.

Though Khanna took the trophy with him and the prize money. The disappointed viewers persisted that Farrhana Bhatt delivered the most memorable performance, arguing that while the trophy may say Gaurav, the season will be remembered for Farrhana.