Fans mistake Selena Gomez for Chrissy Teigen in new appearance after wedding

Selena Gomez has taken her fans by surprise due to her striking resemblance with model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen in new appearance.

On Wednesday, October 29, the Who Says singer stepped out in style to attend the 2025 Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles .

For event, Gomez -who recently marked one month of being married to Benny Blanco – slipped into purple mini-dress with a matching shawl.

The 33-year-old star paired her dress with closed-toed, purple pumps and a pair of dangly silver earrings as well as a flashy ring on her right hand.

However, it was her tanned make up look that caught attention, prompting fans to draw comparisons with Teigen.

Many social media users noted the striking resemblance, with some even mistaking Gomez for Teigen at first glance.

“I thought this was Chrissy Tiegen,” one wrote.

While another added, “On first look I thought it was Chrissy Tegan.”

“Wow, for a second there I actually thought this was Chrissy Teigen!” a third added.

Selena Gomez was joined by many notable guests at the event which was hosted by late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

“This night is a celebration of how far we’ve come and a powerful reminder of how much more we can do together. I’m incredibly grateful to Jimmy and The Marías for joining me in shining a light on youth mental health. Their support means the world — not just to me, but to millions of young people this work touches around the globe.,” she previously said in a statement.