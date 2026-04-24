Fans react to Syra Yousuf's 40th birthday celebration

Pakistani actress Syra Yousuf celebrated her 40th birthday with her daughter, Nooreh Shehroz, and her stepdaughter, Syeda Zahra Sabzwari, in an intimate setting at home.

In a recent Instagram post, Syra Yousuf posted a carousel of images featuring her intimate birthday celebration with Nooreh and Zahra.

The comment section of the post was flooded with well-wishes from her close friends and family members.

In a comment, Aisha U. Malik wished the actress, “Happy birthday, beautiful ❤️❤️”. Others also noted, “There’s no one as you syraaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Another also added, “Yeh bandi dill jeet jati hai ❤️❤️”.

Earlier, the actress got married to Shehroz Sabzwari in October 2012, and their divorce was finalized in February 2020. The couple also had a daughter named Nooreh, born in 2014.