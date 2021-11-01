Fans say can’t agree more as Nazish Jahangir’s message goes viral

The social media users couldn’t stop agreeing to the statement made by actor Nazish Jahangir Khan about giving and protecting respect.

She took to Instagram for sharing her post that a person cannot respect others until they themselves do not care about their self-respect in the first place.

The netizens agreed with her statement. A user commented that there are people who label respected people as liars and deceive them.

Another user mentioned that the decision of saving or protecting one’s respect reflects a person’s character.

She is one of the few actresses in Pakistan’s drama industry who can play all sorts of characters with magical ease thanks to her remarkable acting skills. She is currently starring in ARY Digital’s drama Berukhi.

The ‘Bharosa’ actress, who started her career in theater, is also quite active on social media and has a lot of fans on Facebook, Instagram and even YouTube.

There is no denying the fact that she has earned a lot of fans due to her acting skills but if one visits her Instagram profile, her taste in poetry too has given her an entirely different fan-base.

