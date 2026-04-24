Nicki Minaj once again gains spotlight as she becomes the center of controversies, and this time for allegedly taking credit for Justin Bieber’s recent chart surge.

The 43-year-old rapper, who has made headlines for her outspoken support of Donald Trump, shifted gears this week by spotlighting her music instead of politics.

Recently, Minaj reposted fan updates celebrating her 2012 collaboration with Bieber, Beauty and a Beat, which reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the Global Apple Music Chart following Bieber’s record-breaking Coachella performance.

The pop star’s set drew 149 million livestream viewers, making it the most-watched in the festival’s history. But the rapper’s repost spree didn’t sit well with critics.

Social media users accused her of “piggybacking” on Bieber’s success, with one X (formerly Twitter) user writing, “Nicki quit claiming Bieber’s Coachella surge. His set put four songs and seven albums back on the chart; it’s not your impact.” Others mocked her for “taking credit for Justin’s song” and “being scared to drop new music.”

Minaj’s latest online storm followed her surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix last December, where she spoke about her frustrations with California Governor Gavin Newsom and her embrace of conservative politics.

Earlier this year, she introduced Trump at a Washington D.C. summit, declaring herself “the president’s No. 1 fan.”