‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ gets official title, now set to release in April 2022

The third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise is officially titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and is set to release during Easter weekend in 2022, reported Variety.

According to reports, Warner Bros has moved up the film’s release date – it was previously scheduled for a July 15 premiere but will now be hitting theatres on April 15 in what is slated to be a purely theatrical release.

The new official release date holds special significance for Warner Bros; as noted by Variety, Easter weekend has proven to be especially lively at the box office for the studio that has previously released blockbusters like Batman v. Superman, Clash of the Titans, and most recently, Godzilla v. Kong.

The new April 15 release date announcement comes almost a year after the film, originally slated for a Nov. 2021 release, was delayed for a July 2022 release.

The previous delay was announced after actor Johnny Depp, who portrayed the dark-wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the franchise, announced that he was asked to step down from the role.

The production house asked Depp to resign after he lost his libel case against a British tabloid over a 2018 article alleging he was a “wife beater.” read more

The Fantastic Beasts franchise is a prequel to the original Harry Potter story featuring a number of characters from the books, including Albus Dumbledore, Newt Scamander, etc. Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne stars as Newt Scamander, while Jude Law portrays Dumbledore.

The franchise’s previous two outings rocked the box office, with the first instalment Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them generating a massive $800 million at the global box office.