‘Fantastic Four’ beats ‘Superman’ to the top in box office previews

Marvel‘s ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ has earned a whopping $24.4 million in previews, surpassing the previous high of $22.5 million set by ‘Superman.’

The film, releasing on Friday, July 25, has scored the best preview result of the year so far, according to a report by Variety.

According to the publication, ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ is expected to generate around $100 million to $110 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office of the US.

Additionally, industry analysts expect the Marvel title to generate around $100 million at the international box office.

The film is expected to score a $200 million worldwide debut.

The upcoming Marvel film, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, will be the second superhero film after ‘Superman’ to have a successful box office stint.

The DC Studios film earned $125 million in the US and $220 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

The figure came after ‘Superman’ earned $22.5 million in box office previews, the best of the year, before ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ surpassed it with $24.4 million.

The Marvel title has a reported budget of more than $200 million, along with the marketing expenses of over $100 million.

It is worth noting here that the previous two Marvel titles, including ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ and ‘Thunderbolts,’ could earn $12 million and $11.5 million in previews, respectively.

Due to what many analysts called “superhero fatigue,” both of the films had a slow run at the box office and ended up losing money against their $180 million budgets.