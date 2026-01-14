Fantastic Four reunite with Wakandans in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ fourth teaser

Marvel Studios has officially raised the stakes for its next big crossover with a brand-new teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, bringing the Fantastic Four together with the Wakandans in a visually striking reveal.

On Tuesday, January 13, Marvel Cinematic Universe released the fourth teaser for the upcoming Avengers sequel which confirmed the return of Letitia Wright as Shuri from the Black Panther movies.

The teaser also teased the return of Winston Duke as M’Baku – who becomes the king of Wakanda in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The teaser opens in a vast desert landscape where Shuri arrives alongside M’Baku. In a moment that instantly grabbed fan attention, M’Baku declares himself the King of Wakanda, confirming a long-rumoured change in the nation’s leadership.

Fleeting glimpses of Tenoch Huerta Mejía’s Namor suggest that tensions from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may once again influence global events.

The two characters reunited also with Moss-Bachrach’s Fantastic Four-character Ben Richards/The Thing in the short teaser.

“The Wakandans and The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday,” text reads during the short teaser.

This is the a fourth teaser for Doomsday – the first Avengers movie since 2019’s Endgame.

The first three teaser focused on Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America; Chris Hemsworth as Thor; and the return of Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen and James Marsden’s X-Men characters.

Avengers: Doomsday – directed by the Russo brothers – hits cinemas on December 18.

WATCH: