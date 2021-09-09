Far Cry 3 becomes free for limited time

There is some good news for the fans of the first-person shooter Far Cry 3 as the game will be available without cost for a limited period.

In Far Cry 3, the plot circles around Jason Brody who gets stranded on a mysterious island that is away from civilization.

“In this savage paradise where lawlessness and violence are the only sure thing, players will dictate when, where and how the events of the game unfold,” Ubisoft stated on its website.

It added: “Players will slash, sneak, detonate and shoot their way across the island in a world that has lost all sense of right and wrong.”

It will be available at Ubisoft’s Store till September 11. It will be only available for PC.

The game was launched back in time and received positive reviews. Ubisoft are bringing it once again for those who could not play it or want to relive the experience.

The free version comes as the franchise’s next instalment titled Far Cry 6 is all set to release on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia on October 7.