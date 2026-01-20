Farah Khan confirms plans to return to direction with Shah Rukh Khan

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has finally confirmed that she is ready to return to direction.

Farah shared the exciting update during her latest YouTube vlog, revealing that her next film will only happen if Shah Rukh Khan is on board.

In the vlog, she visited actor Nakuul Mehta at his Mumbai home. While chatting, Nakuul told Farah that he missed the kind of entertaining, larger-than-life films she used to make, prompting her to open up about her long-awaited comeback.

“I will make a film soon! My kids are going to college so I will make after that. There is a whole petition for me to return to direction)! So I think it is time, I think end of this year I will start,” she candidly said.

The director, known for blockbusters like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan, added her trademark humour to the conversation, joking that she cannot quit YouTube just yet because she needs to pay her children’s college fees.

When asked whether her YouTube channel might also produce her next film, Farah made her stance clear. “If I do it, I will do it with Shah Rukh,” she said. “Otherwise, I will wait and do YouTube.”

Farah Khan last directed Happy New Year in 2014, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood and Boman Irani. The film marked her fourth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan.