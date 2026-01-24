Farah Khan offers film role to Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput

Farah Khan recently had a light-hearted moment with Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput that left the internet swooning.

The filmmaker and choreographer appeared visibly mesmerized by the beauty of Mira during a vlog shoot as she jokingly offered her a role in one of her films.

In her latest YouTube vlog, Farah welcomed Mira into the apartment and couldn’t help but praise her appearance, fitness and confidence.

Dressed in a casual yet stylish outfit, Mira left Farah momentarily speechless. In her ususal playful manner, Farah told her that she had all the qualities of a film heroine and suggested she should act in one of her movies.

“Mira, you can become a heroine. Do a role in my film,” Farah said, leaving Mira blushing at the unexpected praise.

The entrepreneur, however, politely declined the offer with a smile, making it clear she was flattered but content with her current path.

The vlog also featured the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, with her daughter, Samara Sahni.

Farah Khan – who is one of Bollywood’s most successful filmmakers and choreographers -recently confirmed her comeback plans as a director.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in July 2015 through an arranged setup facilitated by their families. The couple are parents to two children, daughter Misha and son Zain.