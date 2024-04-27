Farah Sadia opens up on sacrifices after marriage

Actor-host Farah Sadia, who was previously married to prominent director Iqbal Hussain, revealed how she sacrificed her successful career for her marriage.

An old clip of Farah Sadia, speaking about her struggles and sacrifices, after marriage with Iqbal Hussain and having kids, has resurfaced on social media, after the latter’s marriage confirmation with Bushra Ansari.

In the viral interview clip with seasoned actor Nauman Ijaz, Farah disclosed that she gave up on her acting career, despite being at the peak following the mega success of PTV drama ‘Bandhan’, in order to fulfil her responsibilities as a wife and mother. “It is evident that after marriage, your home becomes your top priority. I did not benefit from many excellent opportunities due to my family’s sake,” the celeb can be heard saying.

She added, “Although I had to work for some time, I took a long break for my children because I was taking care of them.”

Farah mentioned that she also resumed her studies after marriage and found it difficult to commit to long shoots of dramas, whereas, doing a morning show for a few hours, from a fixed station, was comparatively easier and manageable for her while looking after her home and kids.

Notably, Farah Sadia and Iqbal Hussain were married from 2003 to 2013. The former couple shares two sons together.

Hussain later tied the knot with the veteran actor Bushra Ansari, as confirmed by the latter in one of the recent videos on her YouTube channel.

‘I had the right but…’: Bushra Ansari talks about her divorce