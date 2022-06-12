Fares of national, international flights jacked up

KARACHI: Multiple national and international airlines have jacked up fares for passengers travelling abroad with flights to Europe, Britain, Turkey and other countries witnessing upto 40 percent hike, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, Britain and Germany-bound flights from Karachi are receiving Rs300,000 for a round-trip ticket.

They further said that a sudden jump in the fares for domestic flights has also been witnessed. “Upto Rs30,000 is being received for Lahore and Islamabad-bound flights from Karachi airport,” they said.

Likewise air operations, Pakistan Railways also plans to increase the fares in wake of the recent hike in the fuel prices.

Sources privy to the development said the Pakistan Railways (PR) is bearing the loss of Rs20 million daily due to a rise in the price of diesel. The authorities have forwarded recommendations for the increase in fares by 15 to 20 per cent.

The final approval will be given by the ministry of railways, which is currently being headed by PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The federal government recently surrendered before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and announced a massive hike in petrol and diesel prices by Rs60 per litre in a week.

