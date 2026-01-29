Farhan Akhtar decides to step away from 'Don 3', reveals reason

Farhan Akhtar decided to step away from Don 3 to focus more on his dream project, Jee Le Zaraa.

In a recent update, Farhan Akhtar decided to step away from the much-talked-about film Don 3 and shift his focus to what he has long called his dream project Jee Le Zaraa.

The filmmaker & actor continued to work on Don 3 after Ranveer Singh’s departure because he wanted to take his time selecting the perfect actor to preserve the franchise’s historical legacy.

A source revealed, “Farhan feels the casting of Don is crucial. He wants to be sure about who steps into the role, and it’s a longer process”.

Farhan focused on the campaigning for the Jee Le Zaraa onward with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. That has kept most people in growing anticipation.

The source further added, “Jee Le Zaara has always been special for Farhan. With Don 3 taking time at the casting stage, he felt this was the right moment to revive discussions with the original team and push the film forward”.

Jee Le Zaraa definitely has its script fixed by now; the hurdles so far have been largely from logistical issues and getting all three leads’ date aligning right. If the dates align, the film could finally go on the floor in the second half of 2026. Creatively, everything is in place, and it’s now about managing schedules.

Bollywood actor Farhan has been heard talking things out with the likes of India’s leading ladies Priyanka, Katrina and Alia. He has started discussions with all three actresses and is hopeful their timelines can align. Everyone is keen, it’s just about finding that common window.

The film Jee Le Zaraa has existed as a passion project for Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby because it serves as their final installment which completes their trilogy of friendship films that showcase everyday life, starting with Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

If everything goes according to plan, the fans who have eagerly awaited this ambitious reunion will finally get to see the movie Jee Le Zaraa. The road-trip drama will bring together the three main actors from Dil Chahta Hai, who are Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.