Farhan Akhtar getting married to Shibani Dandekar this year: report

The reports of Indian actor and director Farhan Akhtar getting married to singer Shibani Dandekar getting married sometime this year are making rounds.

An Indian news agency, quoting a source with the entertainment industry, mentioned that the duo – who are dating for roughly three years – was looking forward to a high profile wedding in March this year.

The plans have changed due to the increase of coronavirus cases in the country. It will now be a limited affair as they will tie the knot in front of close family members, friends and celebrities.

According to reports, their wedding will happen in a five-star hotel and the preparations are in the final phase.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, like celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, will be wearing Sabyasachi outfits for the wedding with minimal pastel colour.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer, answering a question regarding her wedding plans, had said they were doing so much together and would work things out eventually.

“We work out together, we watch content together, we play with our dogs together, and then, he would go off and work and I would go off and work,” she said as quoted in the report. “So we have a great balance, that way.

“And we have a lot of interests that are similar. We both like our time apart as well. We had a great setup going on, actually.”