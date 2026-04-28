Farhan Akhtar has finally addressed the controversy surrounding Don 3 as he opened up about the challenges following Ranveer Singh’s unexpected departure from the project.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker reflected on what he described as a “messy” phase, admitting that the situation taught him an important lesson about the unpredictability of the film industry. ““What I’ve learned is to expect the unexpected. Nothing can be taken for granted until you actually have it on film. That’s really what it is,” Farhan said, acknowledging how quickly circumstances can change during production.

The much-anticipated third instalment of the Don franchise had been in development for some time, with Ranveer initially attached to lead the project. However, reports suggest the actor’s sudden exit led to significant setbacks, including substantial pre-production costs.

The filmmaker went on to reflect on his journey since his early days in the industry, working with prominent names like Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta, and described his experience as largely positive.

“It has just been (about) working with the people I want to work with, whether directing them or acting in films that I want to act in with directors. And it has been amazing. You realise that at some point, there will be a period that’s going to be a little bit more challenging. You have had it good, so it’s okay… Just take it in your stride.”

The fallout between Farhan and Ranveer reportedly escalated after disagreements over the film’s timeline and direction. While there have been ongoing discussions to resolve the issue, no final agreement has been confirmed so far.