Farhan Akhtar to join Aamir Khan in Ashutosh Gowariker's drama

Director and actor Farhan Akhtar is reportedly in discussions to join an upcoming cricket-based period drama headlined by Aamir Khan.

According to multiple reports published this week, the film will revolve around legendary Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath and will be directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, marking his reunion with Aamir Khan nearly 25 years after Lagaan.

Reports also suggested Farhan Akhtar is being considered for an extended cameo as a Pakistani cricketer who shares a close bond with Lala Amarnath during the years surrounding India’s Partition. During the time the makers were confirming casting details, entertainment portals including India Today and Pinkvilla, noted that discussions are currently underway.

The project is expected to blend sport with historical drama, using cricket as the backdrop to explore friendships and political divides during the Partition era. Lala Amarnath remained one of India’s most significant early figures, remembered as independent India’s first Test captain and for leading the team to its first Test series win against Pakistan in 1952.

The film has also generated attention because it could bring together several major names from Hindi cinema behind the scenes. Reports indicated that filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is creatively involved in the screenplay development alongside writer Abhijat Joshi, while Aamir Khan is attached as both actor and producer.

Over the years, he has taken on physically demanding projects, including Toofaan, where he played a boxer, and the biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Although the role is still just in talks and production timelines have not been formally announced, several reports claim filming could begin later this year.