Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Ms. Marvel’ debut breaks the internet

Indian actor Farhan Akhtar has officially made his Marvel debut in the recently-released episode four of the female superhero series ‘Ms. Marvel’.

Indian fans are going bonkers over the internet as they got a treat with the new episode of ‘Ms. Marvel’, when the Bollywood’s actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar finally made his series debut last night as Waleed.

Akhtar introduced himself as Waleed on the show, the leader of the vigilantes’ group, ‘Red Daggers’.

The first glimpse of Akhtar was caught when one of the members of ‘Red Daggers’, Kareem – played by Hollywood actor Aramis Knight – sends the protagonist Kamala Khan aka Iman Vellani into a mysterious location. “My name is Waleed,” Akhtar gave his introduction to Khan. “Your great-grandmother’s story is of legend. When you’re ready, we have a lot to discuss.”

Just like exuberant Pakistani fans last week (after the debut of Mehwish Hayat), Indian fans cannot contain their excitement as witnessed by the overjoyed tweets shared on the micro-blogging site.

Have a look at what they have to say:

🤯: Seeing Farhan Akhtar in MCU 🤯🤯🤯: Seeing Marvel youtube admin think his name is Farout Akhtar pic.twitter.com/OTfgbFwcHo — Vivek Raju is hiring (link in bio) (@vivekraju93) June 29, 2022

FARHAN AKHTAR IN MS.MARVEL??? THIS IS THE UTMOST PERFECTION OH MY GODDDD — sai (@sai_marvelous) June 29, 2022

I FINALLY GOT FARHAN AKHTAR IN MS MARVEL!!!! AND MY MAN LOOKS SCRUMPTIOUS AS WALEED!!!! #msmarvel — Shruti | ♥️✨ (@hollandayascurl) June 29, 2022

I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that Ms marvel is a marvel series! It has crazy amount of desi song references it’s crazy and now with with @FarOutAkhtar , mind blown🤯🫡 #msmarvel #MarvelsAvengers #pasoori #discodiwane @therealsupes @MarvelStudios — Aditi Jain (@aditijaintweets) June 29, 2022

CW// SPOILERS MS MARVEL OH MY GOD FARHAN AKHTAR ON MS MARVEL’S 4 EPISODEEEEEEE — Ankoo⁷ in the box 🃏 MORE (@guiltykookiee) June 29, 2022

Farhan Akhtar as Waleed was marvelous and do we saw a Fawad Khan picture as Hasan in episode 4 of Ms Marvel. With Pasoori and Disco Deewane playing, I was grooving. #msmarvel — sky. (@shiptothesky) June 29, 2022

farhan akhtar in ms marvel pic.twitter.com/cPOK3lldaH — anakin’s lawyer 🦕 (@tang3rinedr3am) June 29, 2022

Damn Farhan Akhtar is in the new Ms. Marvel series, might need to watch it now — Özilled (@Boszil) June 29, 2022

Absolutely loved today’s episode of Ms Marvel! The music was top notch and the story made an interesting development.Kinda wish we could get more of Farhan Akhtar’s Waleed but oh well..also I am still kinda confused as to what the bangle did!#MsMarvel #KamalaKhan #MsMarvelEp4 — The Tweeter (@TheTweeterUsrnm) June 29, 2022

WAIT FARHAN AKHTAR IS IN MS MARVEL WTF HOW DIDNT I KNOW THAT — Aanchal Tiwari (@yaarraanchal) June 29, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar had penned a gratitude note for Pakistan’s Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and the team of ‘Ms. Marvel’ earlier this month.

‘Ms. Marvel’ is the first Muslim superhero introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is the story of Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, who is an obsessed Pakistani-American fan of ‘Captain Marvel’, growing up in Jersey City.

