Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Ms. Marvel’ debut breaks the internet

Indian actor Farhan Akhtar has officially made his Marvel debut in the recently-released episode four of the female superhero series ‘Ms. Marvel’.

Indian fans are going bonkers over the internet as they got a treat with the new episode of ‘Ms. Marvel’, when the Bollywood’s actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar finally made his series debut last night as Waleed.

Akhtar introduced himself as Waleed on the show, the leader of the vigilantes’ group, ‘Red Daggers’.

 

The first glimpse of Akhtar was caught when one of the members of ‘Red Daggers’, Kareem – played by Hollywood actor Aramis Knight – sends the protagonist Kamala Khan aka Iman Vellani into a mysterious location. “My name is Waleed,” Akhtar gave his introduction to Khan. “Your great-grandmother’s story is of legend. When you’re ready, we have a lot to discuss.”

Just like exuberant Pakistani fans last week (after the debut of Mehwish Hayat), Indian fans cannot contain their excitement as witnessed by the overjoyed tweets shared on the micro-blogging site.

Have a look at what they have to say:

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar had penned a gratitude note for Pakistan’s Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and the team of ‘Ms. Marvel’ earlier this month.

‘Ms. Marvel’ is the first Muslim superhero introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is the story of Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, who is an obsessed Pakistani-American fan of ‘Captain Marvel’, growing up in Jersey City.

